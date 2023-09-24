The Time An Olive Garden Allegedly Gave Over 300 People Norovirus

In 2006, long before COVID-19 was a twinkle in the eye of epidemiologists, more than 300 Olive Garden patrons, plus a couple of employees, found themselves in the throws of something almost as deadly: norovirus. The virus, which is sometimes candidly referred to as the vomiting bug, tends to find its way onto cruise ships, restaurants, and other establishments with prepared food and drinks. In this case, it allegedly landed in an Olive Garden outside Indianapolis.

Thankfully, no one died, and CNN reported that the outpost of America's favorite unlimited breadstick emporium reopened after a swift and thorough cleaning. Of course, those infected by the December 2006 outbreak had to deal with some unpleasant symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever.

Later that month, two women who got sick from the virus sued the chain in a class-action lawsuit. Unfortunately, it wouldn't be the last time Olive Garden and norovirus would appear in the same headline.