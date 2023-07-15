Leftover Fat Is The Secret To The Best-Ever Fried Eggs

There's really no wrong way to fry an egg (sunny side or otherwise). So long as you have a frying pan or griddle and a heating source, you're pretty much halfway done making breakfast. But just because frying an egg is easy doesn't mean it can't be improved. If you want a fried egg that will rival even the best diner-style breakfast special, you're going to need some fat.

Any kind of fat will do. If you have some shortening or lard laying around, that will work perfectly fine. If you want some sausage links or some bacon with your eggs, fry them up in the pan first and save the leftover grease or fatty bits that are left behind. Whatever kind of fat you use is totally up to you, so long as you have enough of it to coat the bottom of your pan. Although various accounts may differ in exactly how much fat you should use – culinary scientist Jessica Gavin suggests using 1 teaspoon while others may suggest using 1 tablespoon — you're free to use as much fat as you'd like, so long as it's enough to give your pan that slick, almost shining coating.

Once your choice of fat is properly melted into the pan, you can fry your eggs as you usually would until the edges are golden-brown and the yolk has set. The end result, you'll be sure to find, is that you'll have a richer, more flavorful egg.