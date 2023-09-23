Brush Mayo On Seafood Before Grilling For A Crispy Char

Mayonnaise is one of the most versatile ingredients. While it serves as the perfect addition to most sandwiches, it's so much more than just a condiment. It's an excellent homemade salad dressing base, it makes for a great binder when mixing foods together, and it also has the ability to help your food's exterior get the perfect crisp. Whether you're air frying some chicken thighs or plan to grill up seafood, if you're not brushing mayonnaise on the outside of your meat and fish, you're doing it wrong.

Cooking seafood like shrimp or fish in a little bit of oil will certainly help it get a good sear, but you also risk plenty of oil splashing off of the pan or grill and landing on other kitchen surfaces — or your skin. Mayonnaise will give that same effect but without the mess or the worry of burning your skin. And while butter is an option, too, mayonnaise is just so much easier to spread.