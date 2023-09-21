Roast Your Veggies In Salad Dressing For A Wonderfully Caramelized Bite

Condiments. We've all got 'em — lots of them, in fact. The average full-size fridge usually holds at least five or six bottles, and some of us have as many as 15 to 20 bottles taking up space on the refrigerator door. One of the biggest culprits? Store-bought salad dressing. Unlike ketchup and mustard, which are workhorse toppings that get used for multiple meals, a lot of us use salad dressings only for seasoning green salads, so they can start to stack up over time and go out of date before they're used up. Salad dressings can work in a lot more than just salads, however. These mixtures are also perfectly balanced marinades, which are perfect for roasting up some fresh vegetables. With dressings having some added sweetness to balance their acidity, they can help your vegetables caramelize nicely in the oven.

If you've got a couple of bottles of store-bought salad dressing taking up space in your fridge, all you need to do to marinate vegetables like zucchini, eggplant, asparagus, and sweet potatoes (to name a few), is to toss them in a bowl with a few tablespoons of dressing and then pop them in the oven to roast. It's that easy!