5 Koia Protein Shake Flavors, Ranked

Koia produces plant-based protein drinks and smoothies that are low in sugar, gluten-free, dairy-free, kosher, and certified non-GMO. Its protein shakes are made with almond and coconut milk and a proprietary protein blend that contains brown rice, pea, and chickpea proteins. Each protein drink also contains prebiotics to support gut health.

We had the opportunity to sample a cross-section of Koia's classic protein drink flavors and a handful of offerings from its new cereal line. These new drinks seek to capture the taste of cereal after it's soaked in a bowl of milk. It is a novel concept that, if well executed, can be both delicious and nostalgic.

We assessed aroma, texture, and flavor in ranking these protein drinks. We also judged the new series on how effectively they mimicked the taste of cereal milk, which should be distinct from the flavor of the cereal itself. Read on to see how each variety fared, from least to most favorite.