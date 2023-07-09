The McBassett: How To Order McDonald's Caffeinated Ice Cream Concoction

Calling all caffeine and ice cream lovers! If you've previously tried and loved affogatos, there's a hidden gem you should know about that you won't find on any McDonald's menu: the McBassett. This mouth-watering concoction is all over TikTok, with creators reporting that all you need to whip up the delicious mixture is a McDonald's iced black coffee and vanilla soft-serve ice cream. Combining the icy goodness of chilled coffee and the rich sweetness of ice cream.

The bitter flavor of the coffee complements the sweetness of the ice cream, making for a unique and satisfying treat. It's also not the first-ever instance of creamy iced coffee to exist. The McBassett gets its name from the iced coffee menu item of popular South Korean coffee brand Paul Bassett (more on that later).

While the McBassett might not be a secret item per se (like McDonald's grilled cheese is), it certainly feels like one. Ordering two separate items and combining them yourself is a bit more involved than just asking for a specific sandwich or drink, but in truth, it's easy to perfect your McBassett-making skills. Are you ready to step outside of the traditional McDonald's menu so you can cool down and stay caffeinated?