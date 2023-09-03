Why You Should Always Check Aldi's Website Before You Shop

Aldi is a haven for budget shoppers everywhere. From discounts galore to plenty of fan-favorite products on the shelves, it's accumulated its own cult following, much like Trader Joe's and Costco.

Before you roll up to your local Aldi's, though, it's important to take a moment and look at the bargain chain's website. Its website is the best place to find out ahead of time which items are on sale and what deals are going on for the week. While you can always pick up a flyer in-store, it's nice to know deals ahead of time so you can pre-plan your grocery list and avoid making shopping mistakes.

Be sure to read carefully, though; sometimes Aldi sales have limitations or restrictions, such as being locked to certain days of the week or limiting the amount of a product that a single shopper can purchase at one time. Heading into your shop with this knowledge can help you focus your list on discounted items, and can save you some headaches (and money!) at the register.