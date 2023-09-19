Starbucks Is Facing Legal Trouble Over Missing Fruit In Its Refreshers

When a customer places an order for a Mango, Passionfruit, or Acai Refresher, there is an assumption that the beverage contains those respective ingredients. However, at Starbucks, this may not be the case. In a ruling on Starbucks' motion to dismiss in Komunis et al. v. Starbucks Corp, U.S. District Judge John Cronan found that there is sufficient evidence to allow this false and deceptive practice claim to move forward.

In August 2022, plaintiff Joan Kominis filed a class action lawsuit alleging that the Starbucks Mango, Passionfruit, and Acai Refreshers contained none of the named fruit in the menu description. Through the claim, Kominis asserted that the fruit-based iced drinks only had water, grape juice, and sugar instead of the advertised fruits. Using specific fruit terms, Starbucks presented consumers with the anticipation and assumption that the beverage contained those ingredients, not just a flavorful facsimile.

The recent ruling from Judge Cronan addressed Starbucks' dismissal motion. Specifically, the judge commented that consumers had a reasonable expectation that the fruit terms represent both a flavor and the actual ingredient. They are not generic labels that can be construed broadly. Although those claims stand, the judge did dismiss the intentional fraud element of the class action lawsuit.

In a statement to Daily Meal, Starbucks said, "The allegations in the complaint are inaccurate and without merit. We look forward to defending ourselves against these claims." The class action lawsuit remains pending in U.S. District Court.