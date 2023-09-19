How To Clean A Travel Mug And Get Rid Of That Stench

If your cabinets are overflowing with cups, you're not alone. But let's get real: eventually, you'll have to throw some of that stuff away. Travel mugs are designed to help reduce waste, so before you head for the bin, let's start by trying to clean them. This way, you can give away the mug for someone else to use.

The strange odor that you smell in your travel mug — despite the lack of presence from stains or otherwise – is from mold. Not cleaning your travel mug regularly can result in a buildup of mold in the insulation of the cup. To prevent the smell from appearing in the first place, make sure to read the instructions for your travel mug before you start using it. It's also a good idea to help your travel mug last longer by having a small rotation of travel cups so you are not overusing one and rushing the cleaning process.

If it's too late, we get it, and we're here to help. To get rid of that mold smell, you'll need to clean the mug thoroughly.