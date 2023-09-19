Yes, You Really Can Melt Chocolate With A Hair Dryer

Imagine watching your favorite movie while eating a handful of strawberries dipped in chocolate. Or maybe you'd prefer an ice cream sundae with melted chocolate and hazelnuts. While it should be easy to get your hands on some fresh strawberries or ice cream, though, you may not have the right tools for melting chocolate. Perhaps you're on a trip or furnishing your new home and don't have access to a microwave oven, stove, or other kitchen appliances.

Luckily, there's an easy way to melt chocolate without using the stove. All you need is a hair dryer, a small bowl, and basic utensils like a knife and spatula. It's best to opt for milk or white chocolate, which tends to melt faster than dark chocolate. The latter is higher in cocoa solids, so it takes longer to properly liquefy. Apart from that, the hairdryer method will allow you to melt chocolate without burning it so easily that could even let the kids give it a try.