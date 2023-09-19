Yes, You Really Can Melt Chocolate With A Hair Dryer
Imagine watching your favorite movie while eating a handful of strawberries dipped in chocolate. Or maybe you'd prefer an ice cream sundae with melted chocolate and hazelnuts. While it should be easy to get your hands on some fresh strawberries or ice cream, though, you may not have the right tools for melting chocolate. Perhaps you're on a trip or furnishing your new home and don't have access to a microwave oven, stove, or other kitchen appliances.
Luckily, there's an easy way to melt chocolate without using the stove. All you need is a hair dryer, a small bowl, and basic utensils like a knife and spatula. It's best to opt for milk or white chocolate, which tends to melt faster than dark chocolate. The latter is higher in cocoa solids, so it takes longer to properly liquefy. Apart from that, the hairdryer method will allow you to melt chocolate without burning it so easily that could even let the kids give it a try.
How to melt chocolate with a hair dryer
The quickest way to melt chocolate is to use a microwave oven, but it's easy to end up scorching it this way. A better option is to cut the chocolate into small pieces and then heat them with a hair dryer while stirring. This method works particularly well when you want to melt a small amount of chocolate, especially milk or white varieties.
First, place the chocolate pieces in a bowl. The smaller they are, the faster they will melt. Next, hold the hair dryer about eight inches away from the chocolate, moving it in a slow, circular motion to distribute the heat evenly. For best results, use it on the low or medium heat setting.
Meanwhile, stir the chocolate with a spatula. Blow-dry it for three to four minutes, or until creamy and smooth. Don't fret if it's too thick. It's easy to thin out melted chocolate with a little coconut or vegetable oil. Alternatively, mix it with grated cocoa butter and then heat it with the hair dryer for another minute or two.
A plastic bag will do the trick, too
If you don't have a hair dryer, there's another way to melt chocolate without a double boiler or microwave: using a thick ziplock bag. For starters, break the chocolate into small pieces and transfer them into the bag. After that, seal it and place it in a bowl or mug filled with hot water. Gently press the bag with a spoon or spatula to ensure the chocolate melts evenly. Leave it in the bowl for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the water cools down. Repeat the above steps if necessary.
When you're done, cut off a corner of the bag and drizzle the chocolate over ice cream, bananas, cookies, or other treats. Better yet, make this delicious German chocolate cake to spoil your loved ones or celebrate small wins. You can also drizzle the melted chocolate over porridge, oatmeal, or waffles to give your breakfast a boost. For a burst of flavor, use it as a topping for coffee, frappes, hot cocoa, or even cocktails.