Kitchen Nightmares: Is Sushi Ko Still Around?

When you're dealing with a reality show about turning a failing business around like "Kitchen Nightmares," there are going to be as many failures as there are success stories. And one of the more troubled restaurants Gordon Ramsay has tried to fix was Sushi Ko of Thousand Oaks, California. The family behind the restaurant was a bit of a mess: despite a wealth of talent and training, head chef Akira Hatae was largely checked out and depressed, which may have had something to do with the fact his wife Lisa was pretty mean towards the guy — cold enough towards him that Ramsay himself called her out for it. This didn't lead to a great environment for their adult children, Hana (a former child actress who played Molly O'Brien on "Star Trek: Deep Space 9") and Samson, both of whom felt stuck in the place — particularly Samson, who at age 22 had already put in $20,000 to keep the struggling business afloat.

So, did Sushi Ko survive after Ramsay and the "Kitchen Nightmares" crew left? Not only is the answer no, but it's a resounding no: the show didn't even survive until its episode aired.