How To Cook Frozen Asparagus The Right Way

Versatile veggies like asparagus are the perfect kitchen staple to keep in the freezer. When it's time to cook them, more than a few techniques come to mind. From air fryers to ovens, which method works the best? When you're heating asparagus from a frozen state, opting for a frying pan is the right way to do it.

To make this wholesome appetizer come to life, start by taking the asparagus out of your freezer and laying a pan on the stove. Whether it's been frozen in pieces or full spears, this technique will work for both. Make sure the pan is hot, then add in a dash of olive oil. Now, sear the frozen asparagus until tender, which should only be a few minutes. Once the asparagus is cooked through, remove the pan from heat and plate the vegetables. From here, you can add sea salt and black pepper, or whatever other seasonings you have on hand.

Fresh asparagus is a fragile vegetable, but frozen asparagus is a whole other beast. It doesn't need low heat and long cooking times to turn out exactly right. In fact, it needs the exact opposite to succeed.