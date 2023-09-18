Upgrade Frozen Chicken Nuggets Into Sweet And Savory Chicken And Waffle Nachos
Chicken nuggets are one of those childhood favorites that many people still appreciate well into adulthood. There's nothing wrong with dumping them onto a sheet pan or popping them into the air fryer and enjoying them as-is, but you're missing out on an easy, delicious way to upgrade them: chicken and waffle nachos.
Chicken and waffles are a sweet and savory treat, and you don't have to step into your favorite Southern restaurant to get them. If you're looking for a perfect party snack and don't want to go through the process of deep frying your own chicken, frozen waffles and chicken nuggets go a long way. All you need is a little syrup, plus a savory breakfast meat (if you'd like), then just pile everything high into an amazing snack for brunch — or any time of day. And for the ultimate flavor profile, add a little homemade gravy, too.
Frozen chicken nuggets make for the easiest chicken and waffle nachos
Chicken nuggets and frozen waffles cook up in no time, so between adding the syrup and grilling some breakfast meat, the whole dish is ready in less than 15 minutes. But if you want to take things a step further, turn standard pork breakfast sausage into classic sausage gravy, and add that to the chicken and waffles (along with syrup for a sweet touch, of course). Basic sausage gravy needs just four main ingredients: butter, flour, cream, and sausage. Cook the sausage, then add the butter and flour, and let the cream turn the whole thing into a thick, savory sauce — just don't forget to season it with salt and pepper. These nachos don't even require cheese.
Though nuggets are easy enough, for even crispier chicken, you can also swap them for pre-cooked popcorn chicken bites. They should be readily available right near the nuggets in the freezer aisle, so the preference is yours; it mostly comes down to texture.
For thicker waffles, make them yourself
Making simple, classic waffles is certainly easier than homemade fried chicken, and if you want thick, fluffy waffles for this tasty snack, you're better off making them yourself. You'll need a waffle maker, but the basic ingredients come together quickly, and they'll add a lot more flavor to this savory snack. When they're just about done, remove them from the heat, then wait a minute or two before chopping them up.
Assemble the nachos in layers to make sure every piece of chicken and waffles has plenty of syrup — and gravy if you're using it. Start with a layer of waffles, then a little syrup and gravy; then add chicken, plus a little more syrup and gravy. Repeat this until you've used up all of the ingredients. If you're making these for a crowd, serve them on a sheet pan with tongs; this way, guests don't have to get their hands sticky when they inevitably go for seconds.