Upgrade Frozen Chicken Nuggets Into Sweet And Savory Chicken And Waffle Nachos

Chicken nuggets are one of those childhood favorites that many people still appreciate well into adulthood. There's nothing wrong with dumping them onto a sheet pan or popping them into the air fryer and enjoying them as-is, but you're missing out on an easy, delicious way to upgrade them: chicken and waffle nachos.

Chicken and waffles are a sweet and savory treat, and you don't have to step into your favorite Southern restaurant to get them. If you're looking for a perfect party snack and don't want to go through the process of deep frying your own chicken, frozen waffles and chicken nuggets go a long way. All you need is a little syrup, plus a savory breakfast meat (if you'd like), then just pile everything high into an amazing snack for brunch — or any time of day. And for the ultimate flavor profile, add a little homemade gravy, too.