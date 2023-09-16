Cream Cheese Is The Secret Ingredient For The Ultimate Deviled Eggs
Cream cheese is one of those ingredients that keeps on giving. And you may not have considered it, but cream cheese is the ultimate addition to deviled eggs. Extra creamy, smooth, and irresistibly rich, these deviled eggs will surely please a crowd.
To create these, add room-temperature cream cheese to your mashed egg yolks alongside mustard, mayonnaise, vinegar, and a little cayenne pepper. Then, pipe or use a small spoon to place the mixture inside the boiled egg whites. If you want the mixture to be even cheesier, you can add multiple tablespoons of cream cheese.
Before you do add extra, consider the saltiness of the cheese and how toppings or additional seasonings may intensify this. Remember that all the deviled egg elements (topping, filling, egg whites) should always harmoniously complement each other, and we have a few ideas for those ingredient combinations to ramp up your cream cheese-filled deviled eggs.
Delectable, indulgent, irresistible
Before serving your cream cheese deviled eggs, it's best to assemble and chill for at least one hour first. This will prevent the cheese from melting, allowing your eggs to keep their visual appeal. If you're making these ahead of time, you can hard-boil the eggs for up to three days before peeling and serving. If you want to assemble them beforehand, do this a maximum of four hours before and store them in the refrigerator until you're ready.
If you really want to impress with these deviled eggs, choosing a reputable cream cheese brand is best. Don't buy cream cheese from Aldi; instead, use a cheese you know will give your egg yolks the most epic texture and taste. You want to wow, not disgust. If you're lucky enough to have any spare deviled eggs left over, you can store leftovers in an airtight container for up to two days in the refrigerator. However, they will always be best on the day they are made.
Cream cheese considerations
As you can imagine, adding cream cheese to your egg yolk mixture will lighten the color. If you're considering the visual look of deviled eggs and want to avoid dull colors, then consider garnishing the eggs with bright hues or dying the eggs beforehand. You can use food coloring to make those egg whites pop with greens and blues or use the natural dye from beet juice to turn the egg whites a vivid pink.
If you'd prefer to use garnishes to create some tonal contrasts, consider adding ingredients that marry well with cream cheese. Smoked salmon is an iconic topping with those deep salty flavors pairing well with the richness of the cream cheese. Crumbled bacon pieces are another great addition to your egg yolk mixture or even sliced Jalapeño peppers for a little kick. On the other hand, if you want to bring back some of the yellow in the yolk mixture, a couple of dashes of hot sauce may do the trick. This would work best if you like a little spice, too. Cream cheese serves as the ultimate secret ingredient in deviled eggs — intensify their richness with this, and you can't go wrong.