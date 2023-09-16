Cream Cheese Is The Secret Ingredient For The Ultimate Deviled Eggs

Cream cheese is one of those ingredients that keeps on giving. And you may not have considered it, but cream cheese is the ultimate addition to deviled eggs. Extra creamy, smooth, and irresistibly rich, these deviled eggs will surely please a crowd.

To create these, add room-temperature cream cheese to your mashed egg yolks alongside mustard, mayonnaise, vinegar, and a little cayenne pepper. Then, pipe or use a small spoon to place the mixture inside the boiled egg whites. If you want the mixture to be even cheesier, you can add multiple tablespoons of cream cheese.

Before you do add extra, consider the saltiness of the cheese and how toppings or additional seasonings may intensify this. Remember that all the deviled egg elements (topping, filling, egg whites) should always harmoniously complement each other, and we have a few ideas for those ingredient combinations to ramp up your cream cheese-filled deviled eggs.