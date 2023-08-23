The Reason You Don't Want To Buy Cream Cheese From Aldi

Aldi is the place for bargain buys of every description, but some of the company's products are perhaps best left on store shelves. This appears to be the case with the store's brand of cream cheese, which commenters on Reddit have found fault with. In particular, many people say they're put off by the "grainy texture" of the cheese, comparing it to eating "drywall mud."

One Redditor posits that dairy products, including cream cheese and sour cream, are best when they come from brand-name manufacturers (citing Philadelphia and Daisy as their favorite brands for those specific products). However, this was disputed by someone who wrote, "If cream cheese gets frozen then thawed and consumed you will get that grainy texture. Happens with all brands." On a different Reddit thread, a commenter complained that the cheese's quality lacks consistency, lamenting, "A month ago it's like a soup, now it's a little stiff. Hit and miss in my experience."

Other Aldi shoppers disagree with the basic premise that Aldi cream cheese is subpar, claiming to have nothing but good experiences with the product. However, it appears that the problems with Aldi's cream cheese go beyond texture issues.