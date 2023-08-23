The Reason You Don't Want To Buy Cream Cheese From Aldi
Aldi is the place for bargain buys of every description, but some of the company's products are perhaps best left on store shelves. This appears to be the case with the store's brand of cream cheese, which commenters on Reddit have found fault with. In particular, many people say they're put off by the "grainy texture" of the cheese, comparing it to eating "drywall mud."
One Redditor posits that dairy products, including cream cheese and sour cream, are best when they come from brand-name manufacturers (citing Philadelphia and Daisy as their favorite brands for those specific products). However, this was disputed by someone who wrote, "If cream cheese gets frozen then thawed and consumed you will get that grainy texture. Happens with all brands." On a different Reddit thread, a commenter complained that the cheese's quality lacks consistency, lamenting, "A month ago it's like a soup, now it's a little stiff. Hit and miss in my experience."
Other Aldi shoppers disagree with the basic premise that Aldi cream cheese is subpar, claiming to have nothing but good experiences with the product. However, it appears that the problems with Aldi's cream cheese go beyond texture issues.
A taste like no other (and not in a good way)
Over on Facebook, many commenters have poor opinions of Aldi's private-label cream cheese. A poster claims that Aldi cream cheese imparts a "sour and metallic" flavor, which is a far cry from the expected sweet and slightly tangy creaminess that one usually gets with cream cheese. Another person notes the product's "weird taste," which they describe as hewing closer to "goat cheese." Many other commenters mirror these sentiments, complaining about the overly sour flavor.
While many Facebook commenters claim that their cream cheese was well within the expiration date, the flavors they describe typically indicate a cream cheese past its prime. While tanginess is what makes this dairy product so enticing on bagels and in dips, an intensely sour flavor signals that it's gone bad. Similarly, a sour odor also indicates that the cheese may be spoiled. As for texture, rancid cream cheese will form into chunks or separate, meaning the solids will be distinct from liquids.
Regardless of the cause, Aldi's cream cheese is clearly divisive among its loyal customer base. But who actually produces it?
Who makes Aldi's cream cheese?
Aldi's preference for private-label goods is one of many ways the grocery chain keeps prices reasonable for its customers. As a result, it's a bit challenging to determine the manufacturers behind their brands. Happy Farms is the Aldi brand that makes its cream cheese, per the item's product page. While there isn't much information available on the brand, the cream cheese is apparently made with "fresh milk" and "real cream." In addition to cream cheese blocks, the product is also available in whipped and tub versions.
Up to 90% of products found in Aldi stores come from private brands, such as Happy Farms. The chain claims to source only quality products for its private label collection, but it makes sure that dissatisfied customers have some recourse in the event they're not happy with a product. This is possible through the store's "Twice as Nice guarantee," which enables customers to receive their money back for a product while also offering a replacement. Despite Aldi's claim that its private-label products rival the quality of name brands, it looks like shoppers may be making use of its return policy when it comes to cream cheese.