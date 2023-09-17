Eating Honey As A Standalone Dessert Has A Rewarding Additional Benefit

If you love baking, then you know that having a nice amber-colored jar of fresh honey in the cabinet can be like a secret weapon. Not only does it go perfectly on desserts as a glaze or baked into recipes like cinnamon oatmeal raisin cookies, but it is also a great natural sweetener for bread dough. However, the problem with baking with your best jar of honey is that you lose some of the subtleties of flavor that the bees worked so hard to create. That's why, according to some experts, the best way to have honey for dessert is to just eat it straight.

To learn more about how to enjoy a good jar of honey, Daily Meal spoke with Grace Singleton, the in-house artisan food expert at Ann Arbor's famous Zingerman's Deli. Singleton explains that nothing needs to be done to honey to make it an after-dinner treat. In fact, her version of a "simple dessert is to just grab a spoon and enjoy it straight out of the jar." She also recommends making this wonderful sweet moment into more of a ritual and says that the best way to do it is to "take your time and enjoy it."