How To Thaw Frozen Bananas When It's Time For Baking

There's a reason bananas appear so often in desserts; they're delicious, and they work well in a surprising variety of contexts. In addition to obvious things like banana pudding, you can turn bananas — even ones that are a little past their prime — into baked goods like banana bread with no problem. But even though you can use overripe bananas to bake with, sometimes you still need to freeze them to preserve them for longer.

But what's the best way to deal with it when it's finally time to take those bananas out of the freezer and get them ready for whatever you'd like to do with them? It turns out, the key to thawing bananas so they'll be perfect for baking is based on time — specifically, take your time with it. You shouldn't try to thaw too quickly if you can avoid it, and the reason is because of science.