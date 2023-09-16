Upgrade Your Salad And Make Croutons Out Of Halloumi Cheese

Halloumi croutons are nothing more than chopped, grilled halloumi used to top a salad, and preparing them is as simple as whipping up a little dressing and heating up the grill. Use a skewer to grill the halloumi – you can also add any veggies you might want grilled before adding to the salad, such as asparagus, zucchini, peppers, or onion.

Marinade the skewered cheese and veggies for one hour in a vinaigrette; you can either make your own or use a store-bought bottled vinaigrette. Just be sure the dressing isn't too sugary, or you may have flare-ups on the grill. Put the skewered ingredients on the grill at medium setting, just getting a char on each of the sides. Don't let the vegetables soften too much.

Then assemble the salad; you can use any greens for a base, and add in other accompaniments, such as cooked proteins, or other toppings like sliced tomatoes or cucumber. Drizzle more vinaigrette on top to dress and serve.