If Your Steak Is Cooking Unevenly, One Simple Hack Will Eliminate The Problem

Every carnivore appreciates a well-cooked steak. There's nothing quite like that thin, caramelized crust giving way to a perfectly pink interior. Yet, it often feels like the technique, heat source, and seasoning vary each time you cook a steak. What's the secret to consistency? To level the playing field, you need to start the same way each time. One effective approach, aside from allowing your steak to reach room temperature, is to tie it up before cooking.

Steaks come in various widths and thicknesses, and while trimming excess fat is acceptable, no one wants to sacrifice good meat for a uniform shape. Using cooking twine or another heat-resistant string can help maintain consistency without wasting any delicious bits. This ensures that all parts of the meat cook at the same rate, preventing overdone and underdone portions. While this method may not be suitable for bone-in cuts, it works well for boneless steaks like compact tenderloins or even longer cuts like flank steak, especially when preparing a roulade.