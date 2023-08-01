The Road Trip Snack That Will Elevate Your Salad Topping Game

Some people think salads are boring, but that may only be because they make the same old setup day after day. If you're stuck in a salad rut and can't face another bowl of lettuce and tomatoes, shake up your routine. You'll want your options to be super easy so that there's no need to go shopping for extra ingredients. That said, try incorporating some trail mix.

After all, there are tons of different recipes for trail mix. However, most of them incorporate some dried fruit, roasted nuts, seeds, and some type of crunchy bread or crouton — all great toppings for a salad. On that note, if you're having trouble getting through a whole box or bag of salad greens, try tossing a handful of your favorite trail mix into the bowl before adding the dressing. You'll get a more interesting salad with extra crunch and sweet bites, plus a little extra protein to keep you feeling full.