The Secret For The Most Flavorful Meatballs In Record Time

It's safe to assume not many novice home chefs would list meatballs as one of their 50 easy dinner ideas for busy weeknights. While meatballs don't usually contain more than a handful of common ingredients like ground beef, egg, onion, and breadcrumbs, often, choosing the right blend of seasoning and forming this designated meat-based mixture into evenly sized balls is stressful enough. If you find yourself at the behest of another rushed weeknight and don't have a specific meal in mind but have some fresh herbs and ground beef on hand, you can make a delicious batch of meatballs in no time.

If you're scratching your head wondering how meatballs can be prepared quickly, you have one common kitchen appliance to thank. As it turns out, your blender is responsible for helping you make the most flavorful meatballs in just a few convenient, mess-free steps. Instead of spending endless time chopping your ingredients, gather a few of your favorite fresh herbs and some additional aromatics and plug in your blender. With the right mixture of ingredients, this blended concoction can be added to meat and breadcrumbs in a flash and formed into flavor-filled balls in a matter of minutes. Before determining which herbs work best for these easy blender meatballs, let's uncover the step-by-step process behind making this delicious and convenient meal.