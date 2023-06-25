A Little Fish Sauce Elevates Guacamole With An Umami Punch

Guacamole has that creamy, nutty flavor intertwined with the tart lime that's slightly spicy, sweet, and savory. Since fish sauce, chili, and lime are old friends, they complement one another. What's interesting is the way the fish sauce adds this tangy richness to the avocado. That is the moreish aspect, otherwise called umami.

The word umami has somewhat modern roots, but it refers to a strong taste that is deeply savory. Logically, how could extra umami not work in guacamole? You only need to add a few drops of fish sauce to the guacamole. It might be simpler to add it at the end as you season the guacamole, this will help you to control the flavors. Why not start with one drop and build up?

By explaining the ingredients in fish sauce, it perhaps becomes easier to visualize how the two can meld together. The fish in fish sauce refers (usually) to anchovies. Now you can imagine why guacamole like this works wonderfully on fish tacos, where the taste of the fish sauce guacamole will amplify that umami taste in the fishy element of the tacos.