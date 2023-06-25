A Little Fish Sauce Elevates Guacamole With An Umami Punch
Fish sauce and guacamole? Before you call this recommended coupling sacrilege (and perhaps shun the Daily Meal forever), consider other unlikely pairings that have matched to create an unconventional wonder. Sushi burritos, kimchi toasties, Asian-style tacos, or tandoori stuffed pies — all share one thing in common: They take elements of two cultural cuisines, unite them as one, and give us a genius dish, much like this guacamole with a touch of fish sauce.
Guacamole has a past rooted in Aztec history, but in a world where sharing diverse recipes, ingredients, and cuisines is much simpler. Who's to say traditional recipes can't be tinkered with? The inclusion of fish sauce into your guacamole is particularly mind-blowing. It adds an umami punch to the fresh, lively elements of the guacamole. The taste of fish is more subtle than you'd imagine, making it an utterly plausible addition for those who are apprehensive. It will become a fast favorite.
Let's call it guacamole fusion
Guacamole has that creamy, nutty flavor intertwined with the tart lime that's slightly spicy, sweet, and savory. Since fish sauce, chili, and lime are old friends, they complement one another. What's interesting is the way the fish sauce adds this tangy richness to the avocado. That is the moreish aspect, otherwise called umami.
The word umami has somewhat modern roots, but it refers to a strong taste that is deeply savory. Logically, how could extra umami not work in guacamole? You only need to add a few drops of fish sauce to the guacamole. It might be simpler to add it at the end as you season the guacamole, this will help you to control the flavors. Why not start with one drop and build up?
By explaining the ingredients in fish sauce, it perhaps becomes easier to visualize how the two can meld together. The fish in fish sauce refers (usually) to anchovies. Now you can imagine why guacamole like this works wonderfully on fish tacos, where the taste of the fish sauce guacamole will amplify that umami taste in the fishy element of the tacos.
Keep fish sauce close by in the kitchen
Whatever you may be making, why not consider keeping the fish sauce close by? Think about sauces where this anchovy essence could elevate the dish. One springs to mind immediately: puttanesca. Not only will it amplify that anchovy taste, but it will also complement that umami tomato in the base. Even Caesar salad has been known to benefit from a couple of drops of fish sauce — particularly if you're too lazy to create the usual dressing.
Suppose you're wondering where the limits are, then you might be surprised that you can add fish sauce to dessert too! Fish sauce ice cream, anyone? Blending the tastes of sweet and savory, fishy and sour, are not new culinary concepts. While adding fish sauce to certain dishes may feel unnatural, imagine what you could be missing out on instead. This guacamole trick elevates the standard flavors in the dip, making it more interesting and magnificent. It's a great place to start exploring what more this sauce can achieve.