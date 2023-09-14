The Chef-Approved, Fruity Ingredient That Will Take Your Desserts To The Next Level

If you have a sweet tooth, it's hard not to fall in love with most desserts. Still, even if you love 'em, it's normal to get tired of indulging in the same flavors. To flip a boring dessert on its head, try using this one chef-approved, fruity ingredient the next time you're looking to take your desserts to the next level. The ingredient in question? Passion fruit.

While this unique tropical fruit might be one of the more avant-garde picks of the bunch (how do you even eat passion fruit anyway?), it can very easily double as an unexpected caramel glaze. Bonus: It's perfect to drizzle onto just about anything from a simple cake to a caramel and chocolate-filled turtle pie.

When speaking with Food & Wine, one pastry chef called it "the pork fat of pastry," and shared that "When a chef doesn't think a dish is good, he'll put a little pork fat on it. When I don't think a dessert is good, I'll add some passion fruit somewhere in the background." According to the outlet, the addition adds an unexpected tartness to desserts which offers balance to otherwise overly sweet flavors. Here's what else passion fruit has to offer.