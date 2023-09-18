The Quick And Painless Way To Clean An Instant Pot

Convenience cooking is important to consumers, especially given how much time people have to spend at work in the modern era. For a long time, that meant just throwing something in the microwave, but the new solution over the past decade has been convenience appliances which prepare food maybe 85% as well as the real methods with just a little more effort than nuking them. There have been a bunch of these appliances on the rise in recent years, such as air fryers and rice cookers, but maybe none more ubiquitous than the Instant Pot, a multipurpose combined pressure cooker and slow cooker.

But like any kitchen appliance, cleaning your Instant Pot is as important as knowing how to use it. So how do you clean that thing? It turns out, it's not nearly as difficult as you might fear, and involves surprisingly little in the way of either time or effort.