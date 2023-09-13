The Genius Ziploc Hack For Hands-Free Pouring

The key to making this hack work is to fold the zipper once around the outside of the bag, then fold it about halfway down. The zipper will actually squeeze the creased sides of the bag together, forcing it into a bit of a bowl shape.

To get it to sit up straight on the table, poke your fingers into the cuffed bag and push the bottom out lightly so that it's flat. From there, all that's left to do is fill up the bag. If you have enough stuff to make the bag pretty full, go slow and fill it until it's about a 1/4 inch from the cuffed opening. The liquid will settle on the bottom of the bag and anchor it, so you can stop and roll the cuff back up so that it's almost to the top, then fill it the rest of the way. Once the bag is full, but not too full, zip it up.

The cuffing trick works on any size zipper bag, so don't be afraid to try it with gallon and snack-size bags. Once you see how easy it is to get a Ziploc bag to do your bidding, you'll start using it to store everything. Just don't forget to label and date everything with a Sharpie.