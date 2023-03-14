Chipotle's New Limited Time Chicken Al Pastor Marks A Big Milestone

For a restaurant primarily known for burritos and bowls, Chipotle's newest releases seem to be designed to make the biggest splash that it can, whether it's through new flavors, a limited-time release, or an entirely new way of presenting itself to the consumer.

In September 2022, for example, Chipotle announced that it was releasing Garlic Guajillo Steak for a limited time at all Chipotle locations across the United States and Canada. Not only was the steak a brand-new flavor option, but it also was the first Chipotle item unveiled in the Metaverse. And in March 2022, Chipotle rolled out its Pollo Asado options, making it the first new chicken item in the company's nearly three decades-long history. Chipotle even released fajita quesadillas, inspired by the quesadilla's viral popularity on TikTok. In short, whenever Chipotle releases a new menu item, it seems to break a milestone in the company's record books.

But what exactly is the "milestone" that Chipotle's newest chicken-based menu item trying to mark? If virtual stunts, such as promoting itself in the Metaverse or being inspired by social media, have already been done, what else is there? The answer lies in just how far this particular menu item is going to reach.