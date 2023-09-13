How Much Buttermilk Should You Use To Substitute Sour Cream?

Sour cream is a key player in plenty of baking recipes, from coffee cakes to doughnuts. Its fattiness adds richness to batters and doughs, creating a moister crumb than recipes that simply call for milk. Sour cream is also acidic, and that acid not only makes the gluten in the finished product more relaxed and tender, but helps to activate any baking soda in the recipe as well. It can also affect taste, giving the finished product a pleasant tanginess.

If sour cream isn't readily available to you and you need a quick fix, you're in luck: Buttermilk can be used in recipes instead. Use 3⁄4 of a cup of buttermilk for each cup of sour cream that the recipe asks for. Though the batter may end up a little thinner due to the liquidy nature of the buttermilk, you won't easily be able to tell the difference once it's fully baked.