The Spray Bottle Hack That Is Sure To Liven Up Your Salad Ingredients

While people know eating their greens can be a balanced food choice, a soggy salad is far from appetizing. Breaking out the spray bottle might save those sprouts, shoots, and delicate fronds from becoming oversaturated. However, creating a delicious salad is more than tossing ingredients into a bowl and hoping for the best. Dressing — and avoiding overdressing — a salad is crucial to the overall eating experience.

Consider a spray bottle for a lighter application, which helps control the amount of vinegar or lemon juice on your salad. This concept is what many chefs use to bring a hint of flavor that keeps the dish in balance and supports the fact that a salad should not be overdressed. The liquid mist from a spray bottle boosts the flavor without drowning the salad greens and is especially important with more delicate ingredients; that little spritz is enough to bring the necessary acidity to brighten the dish.

That said, there is one area to consider when deploying this spray bottle method. A heavy sauce, like a cream-based dressing, might not be the best option for a spray bottle. A denser, thicker liquid could clog the hole, defeating the concept of a light spritz to avoid overdressing salads.