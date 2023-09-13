Cranberry Sauce Makes For An Unexpected But Delicious Hot Dog Topping

Cranberry sauce on a hot dog isn't as odd as it sounds. Pairing a hot dog with fruits or berries may be jarring for some, but cranberries aren't just any fruit. Anyone familiar with their role at the Thanksgiving table knows that good cranberry sauce brings an acidic component to a meal otherwise dominated by savory richness. It's one of the reasons that a whopping 75 million cans of the sauce are sold in the United States every year, with 85% sold during the holiday season, according to The New York Times.

Sweet toppings on hot dogs are a familiar concept. For example, your typical relish brings plenty of sweetness to a hot dog. Ketchup also has plenty of sweet notes. Moreover, the Hawaiian puka dog comes with condiments made from papaya, banana, or pineapple. This proves that, for some diners, sweet fruit on a hot dog works perfectly. That said, none of these fruits are nearly as bitter or tart as cranberry sauce. However, if we think of cranberry sauce in the context of the most famous Thanksgiving meat, then other possibilities open up. It's here where we see the beginnings of how versatile this ingredient is as a condiment.