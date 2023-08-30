What Makes Hawaii's Puka Hot Dog So Unique?

With every region having its own spin on the classic hot dog –- from the chili-smothered West Virginia hot dog to the "dragged through the garden" Chicago-style dog –- it makes sense that a place with such a distinctive food culture as Hawaii would have its own too. Enter the puka dog.

This is a hot dog where the bun has been hollowed out rather than split. The toppings –- anything from garlic lemon sauce to relishes made from papaya, pineapple, banana, or a variety of other sweet fruits –- can be spread in the hole, or "puka" as it's known in the Hawaiian language. Then, in goes the grilled Polish sausage, and it's ready to eat.

The puka dog is a relatively recent arrival to the rich, diverse world of Hawaiian cuisine. In fact, it was the opening of the Puka Dog hot dog stand on the island of Kauai in August of 2000 that seems to have introduced and popularized the concept. From the outset, the owners of Puka Dog sought to include local ingredients and flavors in their concoctions.