The Utensil Mistake You Might Be Making When Melting Chocolate

Chocolate is a delicious base for plenty of desserts; it can be used as an ingredient in a dish or simply be enjoyed on its own. But if you've ever melted chocolate yourself, you might have run into one unfortunate problem: clumping. There are a few reasons why your perfectly smooth chocolate suddenly starts seizing or forming unsightly clumps, and one of them could have everything to do with the type of spoon you're stirring the chocolate with. Pro tip: Avoid a metal spoon at all costs.

Chocolate is temperamental. Although the process of melting the chocolate is easy enough, it doesn't take much to cause this sweet treat to turn on you; stirring it with a cold spoon could shock the chocolate, which happens when a hot item suddenly hits a cold surface. Your best bet is to avoid metal and go for something like a wooden spoon or rubber spatula instead.