Why Spatula Size Matters When You're Flipping Burgers

A wide spatula will certainly make your life easier because it can support the whole patty, but the reason you want the thinnest spatula possible is so that you can get underneath the burger without having to lift it up too much. That's because as you put the spatula under the patty, part of it will lift while the other part remains on the grill; this could cause breakage if there is too much of an angle. A super thin spatula ensures all parts of the patty stay as close to the grill top as possible until the spatula is secured underneath; then, the whole burger can be lifted up and flipped without a ton of shimmying.

If you can't find an ultra-thin spatula, try seeking out a fish spatula instead. Not only is it the ideal thinness for fish, but fish spatulas are perfect for other foods, too — including burgers. They tend to be more bendable than regular spatulas, which will help you get under the burger with ease. This would work best for smaller patties, though, because these spatulas do tend to be slightly narrower than a traditional spatula.