You Need To Start Making Your Scrambled Eggs Hong Kong-Style

With their fluffy texture and rich aroma, scrambled eggs are perfect for those days when you want a quick, filling meal. The best part is that you only need a few other ingredients, such as butter, milk, and salt, to make this dish taste amazing. However, if you're feeling creative, try new ingredients for extra flavor. Mix eggs with soy sauce or mayo, top them with hot sauce, or add grated ginger for a spicy kick. Better yet, see how scrambled eggs are enjoyed around the world — and recreate your favorite recipes.

For example, in China, people turn scrambled eggs into protein-packed sandwiches with a velvety, smooth texture by adding beef and serving them on pillowy-soft milk bread. The recipe is commonly known as Hong Kong-style scrambled eggs and can be customized to anyone's taste. For example, depending on your preferences, you can substitute canned meat for corned beef, swap the oil for lard, or use pineapple buns instead of regular bread. While you can switch up the base recipe, what matters with this scramble is the technique. Cooking over residual heat, tilting the pan, and stacking the eggs in the center creates a unique, softly scrambled texture.