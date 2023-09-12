Add A Splash Of Heavy Cream To Your Boiling Water For Elevated Mashed Potatoes

Nothing beats a warm and comforting bowl of mashed potatoes. Especially as cooler weather approaches, soft potatoes mixed with varying combinations of milk, butter, and salt not only warm the stomach but also hit the proverbial spot. When it comes to preparation, there's a good chance many of us follow similar protocols when making homemade buttery mashed potatoes. Peeled and cut potatoes are typically added to a pot of salted water, boiled until tender, and then mashed with just the right amount of butter and milk to make these tender spuds just the right amount of creamy and flavorful. Yet, what if there was a simple way to ensure your next pot of mashed potatoes came out soft and perfectly creamy before adding anything extra during the mashing process?

As it turns out, boiling raw potatoes in a mixture of water and heavy cream gives them an extra boost of flavor and texture. Since heavy cream is thicker than water, you don't necessarily need a lot, either. Simply cover your peeled and chopped potatoes with water and add ¼ cup of heavy cream to the pot before bringing the mixture to a boil. The resulting texture of your cooked potatoes will surely surprise your taste buds even before you add any additional milk, butter, and salt. Before we get into other ways to use heavy cream for your next batch of mashed potatoes, let's uncover how and why heavy cream may be the ingredient your uncooked potatoes have always needed.