If You're All Out Of Buns, Here's The Hot Dog Taquito Hack You Need To Try

We've all been there: flush with hot dogs, but no hot dog buns. Thanks to the age-old quandary of hot dogs and buns being sold in different quantities, it's a frustratingly frequent problem — but do you have some tortillas around? It's not difficult to find recipes for tortilla-wrapped hot dogs, also known as "hot dog taquitos." There is one on the website for Mission Foods — makers of tortillas you can get just about anywhere — that calls for adding chili, cheese, and jalapeño before baking it in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes.

Other recipes call for reaching for the old-fashioned frying pan. One, in particular, calls for the rolled tortilla dog — with shredded cheese and sliced red onion — to be cooked for about 10 minutes in canola oil at high heat. With air fryers all the rage in kitchens nowadays, there are also recipes that show us how to make these taquito dogs in the air fryer for a tasty, crispy result. As it turns out, you can still enjoy a hot dog without a bun, so long as you have a tortilla.