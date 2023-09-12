Transform Canned Curry Paste Into A Flavorful Salad Dressing

Curries are rich dishes that bring joy that transcends country lines and cultural boundaries. Without the addition of the vital ingredient of curry paste, curries would merely consist of coconut milk or broth. Curry paste is a wet ingredient made with a mixture of ground spices, herbs, and seasonings. Usually mixed with other key ingredients to transform it from a paste into a sauce, it's often been regarded as a single-use ingredient. But this is about to change. Let's start with salad dressing.

Curries are typically served with meats, rice, or bread but imagine bringing all those deep, savory flavors to your salad. To transform curry paste into a salad dressing, combine the paste with yogurt or vinegar. While this sounds simple, it's important to consider what flavors the curry paste will complement and whether including a sweeter ingredient, like honey, is also necessary in the dressing. If you're picturing your delicate salad vegetables drowning in a heavy sauce, rid yourself of hesitation and instead imagine those spiced flavors delightfully calling from the salad bowl and balancing out all those ingredients. Enough with the excuses; this is the best way to use those remaining spoonfuls in your paste jar.