The 8 Best Advent Calendars For Foodies
In the enchanting realm of holiday traditions, few rituals inspire as much anticipation and joy as the advent calendar. Originating in 19th-century Germany, this time-honored custom has evolved into a cherished tradition worldwide, and its appeal extends far beyond the confines of its humble origins. For those with a passion for all things culinary, the advent calendar has undergone a delicious transformation.
We sought to discover the best advent calendars for foodies, exploring the key features that discerning readers should weigh when selecting the perfect calendar to elevate their holiday season. Who are you shopping for? Are they a sweet or savory foodie? Do they like beer and wine or is tea and coffee a more suitable preference?
As the days grow shorter and the air fills with festive spirit, let us delve into a world where each day's treat is a delectable surprise. With a wealth of thematic options that are sure to suit any patron, the possibilities are truly endless. It's time to unveil the finest culinary advent calendars to savor during this 2023 holiday season.
How we selected products
Selecting the best advent calendars for foodies was a meticulous process that involved thorough research and analysis. Our aim was to ensure those we recommend not only met but exceeded expectations.
Starting with user feedback, we scoured numerous online platforms, including e-commerce websites, social media channels, and dedicated review forums, to gather insights from individuals who had firsthand experience with these advent calendars. We took into account both positive and negative reviews, paying close attention to recurring themes and trends in user satisfaction. No Amazon review or Reddit thread was left unturned.
We also relied on the expertise of renowned culinary experts, bloggers, and journalists who have extensively covered the world of advent calendars for food enthusiasts. These professionals offer invaluable insights, having had the privilege of sampling a wide array of culinary delights. Their expertise helped us gauge the calendars' quality, uniqueness, and overall appeal, ensuring that our selections align with the highest culinary standards.
We also wanted to ensure a range of products that would cater to all ages and tastes — literally and figuratively. From alcohol-based calendars to candy, this comprehensive guide offers something for everyone — including a wide age range and budget spectrum.
Best Overall: Bonne Maman Advent Calendar
Bonne Maman's Advent Calendar has been the talk of the town two years in a row, holding strong as a No. 1 best seller on Amazon. With over 3,300 5-star reviews and a budget-friendly price tag, it's clear why this delicious option should be your 2023 go-to.
The calendar features a selection of 24 mini jars, including 23 jams and one honey, with limited edition releases. This advent option appeals to an array of customers of all ages and tastes and is a sweet start to the day during the month of December.
Purchase the Bonne Maman Advent Calendar on Amazon for $45.
Best Chocolate: Compartés Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar
Go big or go home when it comes to your traditional chocolate-filled advent calendar with Compartés Gourmet Chocolates. The 2023 calendar features 24 signature chocolates in an artistic box featuring scenes of the Northern Lights.
While this option is a bit pricey, every bite is worth that tag. For a stellar introduction to high-end chocolate, Compartés promises decadence and sweet satisfaction.
Purchase the Compartés Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar on Compartés for $110.
Best Sweet: Harry & David Advent Cookie Calendar
Harry & David has made a name for itself with its delectable goodies for all occasions. The brand's cookie advent calendar follows suit, featuring 40 cookies with seven flavors hidden in adorable slide-out drawers. From peanut butter chocolate chunk to raspberry-filled shortbreads, you'll be spoiled for choice with this delectable option.
This sweet calendar is perfect for all ages and ideal for sharing, as you'll receive more than one cookie each day! With rave reviews, Harry & David is a stellar go-to for your next advent option.
Purchase the Harry & David Advent Cookie Calendar on Harry & David for $99.
Best Savory: Feast on Flavor Jerky Advent Calendar
If sweet isn't your thing, Give Them Beer has the perfect advent option with their Jerky Advent Calendar. While this savory option features only 12 days of surprises, these treats aren't your typical advent haul. Give Them Beer's jerky calendar is filled with 12 full-size bags of premium jerky in a variety of flavors that will last beyond the month of December. It's almost 2 pounds of deliciousness!
You'll enjoy high-end brands such as Righteous Felon, People's Choice, and Fusion, and flavors with notes of sweet, spice, Korean BBQ, and so much more. With nothing but 5-star reviews, you can't go wrong!
Purchase the Feast on Flavor Jerky Advent Calendar on GiveThemBeer for $99.
Best Alcohol-Based: Flaviar's Whiskey Advent Calendar
Do you have someone in your life who loves a good cocktail? From the liquor connoisseurs to the folks who want to learn, look no further than Flaviar's Whiskey Advent Calendar.
While the cost is more than most, this calendar features an array of treats, including 24, 50-milliliter top-shelf samples, two exclusive Glencairn glasses, a tasting journal, and a free 1-year Flaviar Base Membership. The people have spoken. Wine is out –- whiskey is in!
Purchase Flaviar's Whiskey Advent Calendar on Flaviar for $250.
Best For Kids: Williams Sonoma Harry Potter Advent Calendar
While there are a lot of advent calendar options for kids, one of the best foodie treats is Williams Sonoma's Harry Potter-themed calendar. This magical calendar features 24 days of HP candies. From Harry Potter Gummies to Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, you'll find nine different, non-chocolate candy treats — a nice detour from a chocolate-heavy holiday.
Kids and adults alike adore the Harry Potter world, so why not bring that joy into the holiday season? This calendar has been making waves over the last few years and is a must for 2023.
Purchase the Harry Potter Advent Calendar on Willams Sonoma for $40.
Best Healthy: Palais des Thés 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar
Some people want to stay away from the sweet treats and alcohol during the holiday season and beyond, which makes a tea calendar a perfect choice. Palais des Thés is a popular brand that offers 24 different single-serving teas featuring blends and single estate options in hand-stitched cotton bags. French Garden, Genmaicha Yama, Lover's Tea, Thé des Songes, and limited edition flavors are just a few of the tasty treats that wait inside.
A budget-friendly price tag and positive 5-star reviews seem to speak for themselves. For tea aficionados, this brand also features a more expensive loose-leaf Teas From Around the World option, too!
Purchase the Palais des Thés Advent Calendar on Palais des Thés for $38.
Best Unique: Aldi's Bay Island Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
We have to give it to Aldi for its unique and budget-friendly advent calendars. From beer to cheeses, it does it all! This year, we're giving props to the brand's Bay Island Hot Sauce option — 25 Days of Holiday Heat. Featuring 25 different 0.85-ounce mini bottles, this one will add some spice to your holiday festivities.
With spicy foods all the rage right now, you know you have to give it a try. And at $20 a calendar, what do you have to lose?
Purchase the Bay Island Hot Sauce Advent Calendar at Aldi (starting November 2, 2023) for $20.