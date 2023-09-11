How To Get Mayo As A Dipping Sauce At McDonald's

To some people, the idea of dipping French fries in mayonnaise is an egregious culinary offense. To others, if you aren't dunking your fries in mayo, you aren't truly living – which is why many McDonald's customers are so perplexed by the chain's lack of dippable mayo. While it's a common topping for McDonald's sandwiches, specifically chicken, mayonnaise is not provided in packets like ketchup and mustard, two staple condiments when it comes to French fries. Fortunately, you may be able to secure mayo for dipping at McDonald's by asking nicely.

To utilize this mayo hack, head to the condiment station where ketchup and mustard are typically found. Take one of the paper condiment cups and make your way towards the counter, then ask McDonald's staff if they'd be willing to fill the cup with mayo. Keep in mind that some staff may not honor the request, or they may be unable to provide additional condiments due to store policy. Also, not all restaurants use paper condiment cups, and instead hand out individual packets. If you're wondering why it's so hard to score your favorite condiment at this famous fast-food chain, it appears to be an issue of demand.