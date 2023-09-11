The Flavor Inspiration Behind Milky Way Candy Bars

Milky Way candy bars have been around for quite a while, so it's hard to imagine a time when they didn't exist. The decadent chocolate bar has origins way back in 1923 and is actually the oldest candy bar that the Mars corporation still has on shelves. Chock-full of milky chocolate, soft caramel, and nougat, its flavors are reminiscent of turtle ice cream. What you might not know about this bar is that it was inspired by malted milkshakes.

Malted milkshakes were a very popular treat at the time of the Milky Way bar's creation. Chicagoan William Horlick was the first to dry milk and combine it with malt in 1882. Since milk farming was transforming to large-scale production, and pasteurization regulations were yet to pass in most states, milk wasn't widely considered safe to drink at that time. Dubbed Horlick's Food, malted milk tablets were marketed as good for your health. They rose in popularity during the late 1800s, thanks in part to the Temperance Movement. The mixture quickly caught on at soda fountains across the U.S. Back then Milky Way bars were advertised as "a double malted milk in a candy bar." Years later the candy empire took a different route with its advertising for the Milky Way, leaning more into the correlation between the bar and outer space. Today the bar is now advertised with more practical methods, like with many new limited-time flavor offerings. Still, we'll never forget this beloved candy bar's true origins.