Amp Up Your Fall Spice Cake Batter With A Dollop Of Molasses

Most people look forward to autumn for the cooler weather, falling leaves, and undoubtedly, the comforting meals and desserts typically enjoyed during this colorful season. Among the range of confections on your go-to list, your easy pumpkin pie recipe, your grandma's famous apple crumble, and some sort of delicately flavored spice cake are most likely top contenders.

While everyone has their own variation of what a spice cake or fall spice cake should include, most varieties include a specially chosen blend of your favorite warming spices such as cinnamon, ginger, clove, cardamom, and nutmeg. While spice cake can be made from many different ingredients and could include flavors like pumpkin, maple, and even hints of caramel, if you want a simple way to amp up any variety, opt for a bit of molasses.

Next to your favorite fall-inspired ingredients, a simple spoonful of molasses added to your fall spice cake batter is sure to add depth of flavor and richness to your cake's resulting color. Even though molasses is technically a sweetener, this somewhat historical ingredient is a byproduct of the sugar-making process and contains both sweet and sharp flavor notes. Just a small amount can transform your next autumn-inspired cake into a complex yet well-rounded dessert. Before unveiling the different types of molasses and potential alternatives, let's take a deeper look at how molasses specifically can level up your next seasonal confection.