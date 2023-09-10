How To Cook With Frozen Heavy Cream, Depending On Your Recipe

We've all been there before: A recipe you love, but don't make often, calls for heavy cream. You go to the store and buy it. However, once you've made your meal, you have quite a bit of heavy cream left over and no way to use it. Luckily, if you properly freeze heavy cream, you can store it for one to two months in the freezer and then thaw it when you need it again. However, the main question about freezing heavy cream is whether or not it will be the same after it thaws.

The answer is yes, for the most part. It really depends on what type of recipe you want to use it for. If you plan to cook a hot meal with frozen heavy cream on the stove or in a crockpot, you can use it as is — without even the need to thaw it. If you plan to bake a casserole or dessert with it, you may need to thaw it first, but can still use it as you normally would. However, if you plan to whip your previously frozen heavy cream, things get a bit more complicated.