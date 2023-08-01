You Actually Can Freeze Heavy Cream. Here's How To Do It Properly

Most would think that cream is ... cream. Yet there are several styles. What mainly differentiates them is the amount of fat. Clotted cream is known to have the most, with a minimum of 55%. Regardless, most people will deal with heavy, whipping, or light cream, commonly found items within a dairy section.

Knowing a cream's fat percentage is crucial since only one, with 40% milkfat or more, is acceptable for freezing, according to a report by the University of Georgia. Light cream only contains between 18% and 30%, while whipping cream ranges between 30% and 36%, so as a result, heavy cream is the only viable option. But it should be noted that even heavy cream can possess fat at a rate of 36% or above, so read the labels carefully.

Nevertheless, the right fat level helps prevent the ingredient from splitting during freezing. So one of the many substitutes for heavy cream won't be helpful here. While a higher fat ratio is essential, it's a double-edged sword. Fat and pasteurization maintain the cream's integrity, but if it isn't frozen quickly enough, the fat is liable to split once you're ready to use it again. This is because dairy products are organically occurring emulsions due to the fat being mixed in with water, so it makes sense that it will break. Still, because of this, the water in the cream could potentially crystallize into more significant pieces if frozen improperly, impacting the consistency.