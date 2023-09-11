The Banana Peeling Hack That Rids You Of Those Annoying Strings

Bananas are truly an amazing fruit. First of all, they are so packed full of nutrients and antioxidants that there are proven health benefits to eating a banana every day. Plus, they are great for digestion and are even recommended as one of the foods to eat to help cure a stomach ache. However, if you eat a lot of bananas, you already know that the most annoying part of enjoying this delicious superfood is the weird strings that taste terrible and tend to cling to the fruit when peeling. Although these banana strings aren't harmful, they have a different texture from the rest of the banana and are a bit unpleasant. In fact, even monkeys appear to not like them and have been caught on video picking them off just like humans.

Luckily, there is a simple solution to peel a banana without dealing with those annoying stringy bits once and for all. Simply, peel it from the other side. That's right, apparently, we've all been peeling bananas upside down this whole time and for an easier and less stringy experience, start from the bottom.