The Only 3 Costco Items Required For A Mouthwatering Steak And Cheese Sandwich

Have you been craving a homemade steak and cheese sandwich lately? If so, everything you need can be found at your local Costco. Even better, members of the warehouse retail chain will only need three items to satisfy their taste buds. Because the foundation of a delicious steak sandwich is juicy, succulent steak, the first step in your sandwich journey is to procure Cuisine Solutions Grass-Fed Beef Sirloin. In addition to its flavor and texture, Redditors think this product offers unbelievable convenience since it's precooked, preseasoned, and presliced right out of the package. However, heating up the steak and other ingredients is recommended for an optimal dining experience.

To warm up the sliced sirloin, set your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare a baking sheet with a lining of parchment paper to stop the steak from sticking. Take some slices from the sirloin package and arrange them on the sheet. It should only take about four or five minutes for the steak to reach the proper temperature, but you'll also need to prep your other sandwich ingredients.