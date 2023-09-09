Enjoy Breakfast In An Edible Pouch Using The Envelope Egg Technique

Cooking an egg into an envelope that contains itself might sound like a tricky task. On the contrary, it's even more foolproof than a standard fried egg, whose ratio of yolk-doneness to white-doneness can be challenging to get right.

Start by separating the yolk from the whites, taking care to keep the yolk intact. As emymade discovered, one egg white is not enough to coat the bottom of a pan, so she recommends using two. She also passes the whites through a fine-mesh strainer and adds a tablespoon of water to achieve a smooth, even consistency. After a pinch of salt and a quick whisk, add the whites to a medium-high skillet, preferably nonstick or well-seasoned cast iron, and let it set for 10 to 15 seconds or until it starts to form tiny bubbles on the surface.

Next, over low heat, carefully peel away the edges of the semi-cooked egg white for easy folding. Plop your egg yolk in the center and fold each side of the egg-white sheet over it, making four turns in total. Give it a flip, let it cook for a few more seconds, and transfer your squarish egg parcel to a plate.