What Is Beef Knuckle And What Part Of The Cow Does It Come From?

There's a fair chance that you've come across the term "beef knuckle," probably at the butcher's counter. But this is a slightly misleading term, and not just because cows don't have hands. Beef knuckle comes from a specific portion of the round, the name for the cow's hindquarters. It also goes by other names, including sirloin tip, round tip, and tip center.

Located between the top round and bottom round, the knuckle is found on the front end of the rear leg. As you can imagine, this part of the cow's body gets a lot of exercise, making the meat of the knuckle very lean. There isn't much fat content here, but there is a lot of flavor.

Beef knuckle is a surprisingly versatile cut of meat. Commonly, it is braised or roasted. It's also often cut into cubes for stews or kebabs, or strips for minute steaks or stir-fries.