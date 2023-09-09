Prik Nam Pla Is The Thai Condiment Sure To Spice Up Your Burger

If you're adventurous with your unconventional burger toppings, you'll want to know about prik nam pla. There's a chance you already do, particularly if you're a fan of Thai food — at many Thai restaurants prik nam pla can be found in a small jar among the other condiments. It's used primarily to punch up the flavor of a completed dish, similar to ketchup and mustard at a burger joint.

So what exactly is prik nam pla? Part of the answer is in the name. "Prik" means chili peppers in the Thai language, and "nam pla" means fish sauce. You may also see the name reversed to nam pla prik.

While fish sauce on a hamburger might raise some eyebrows, it's not unheard of. The pungent staple in cuisines across Southeast Asia — which, yes, is made from actual fish fermented with sea salt — is used as a special ingredient at Umami Burger. There, chefs blend a small amount of fish sauce into their ground beef before making their patties. This funky sauce can deepen the umami flavor of a good burger, and it doesn't make it taste fishy. But fish sauce isn't the only ingredient in prik nam pla that gives your burger an extra kick.