What You Should Know Before Cooking With Canned Huitlacoche

In many cuisines, significant food items are born out of controlled "spoilage." Think of slabs of tempeh (legumes inoculated with fungal spores), loaves of sourdough bread (bread dough fermented with lactic acid bacteria and yeast), and the origins of numerous alcoholic drinks. Sometimes this "spoilage" happens even earlier, before the harvest of a plant. An example of this is huitlacoche, a mushroom-like fungus that infects the ears of corn as they develop, resulting in overgrown kernels that turn dark blue. While not a desirable result for many U.S. farmers who regard it as a blight, huitlacoche is a delicacy in Mexico and is served in many different dishes all over the country.

Fresh huitlacoche is usually available during Mexico's rainy season (early summer through late fall). Unfortunately, the further one gets from Mexico, the likelihood of procuring fresh huitlacoche lessens, which means that in many places only canned or jarred versions are available. While some say these canned versions taste far removed from the fresh ones, it may be all that's available and, therefore, will have to suffice.

Aside from it possibly being more expensive, canned or jarred versions may be seasoned before packing, and include uninfected kernels (i.e. not huitlacoche) that get harvested from the cob along with the good stuff. So as long as you keep that in mind, you'll be able to enjoy this Mexican delicacy year-round.