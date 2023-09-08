The Jar Trick That Eliminates The Hassle Of Peeling Hard-Boiled Eggs

Hard-boiled eggs are a great way to add some extra protein to your dishes. They can be sliced up to top off salads, split to whip up some deviled eggs, or simply eaten on their own. However you choose to enjoy them, the eggs will need to have their shells peeled off before they can be eaten.

The standard method is to carefully tap eggs on the counter a few times to break the shell apart after they've been perfectly boiled. Then, you use your hands to peel each shell piece off until it's all been removed. But this method can be tedious, especially if you're peeling multiple eggs at once.

If you often find yourself frustrated with peeling those pesky shells off, there may be an easier way to quickly remove them, mess-free. All you'll need to do is grab a mason jar, fill it with some water, place the egg inside, and give it a shake.