The Jar Trick That Eliminates The Hassle Of Peeling Hard-Boiled Eggs
Hard-boiled eggs are a great way to add some extra protein to your dishes. They can be sliced up to top off salads, split to whip up some deviled eggs, or simply eaten on their own. However you choose to enjoy them, the eggs will need to have their shells peeled off before they can be eaten.
The standard method is to carefully tap eggs on the counter a few times to break the shell apart after they've been perfectly boiled. Then, you use your hands to peel each shell piece off until it's all been removed. But this method can be tedious, especially if you're peeling multiple eggs at once.
If you often find yourself frustrated with peeling those pesky shells off, there may be an easier way to quickly remove them, mess-free. All you'll need to do is grab a mason jar, fill it with some water, place the egg inside, and give it a shake.
Shake the shell away
The trick is pretty simple and will make peeling hard-boiled eggs even easier. Once your eggs have boiled and cooled down, grab a mason jar or any kind of sturdy container with a lid. Place a single egg in the container, then fill it with water to about halfway up the height of the egg. Make sure the opening of the container is covered, then carefully shake the whole thing around.
As you shake the jar, pieces of eggshell will begin to fall off. The addition of the water in the jar will make the cooked egg white a little more slippery, and the broken eggshell pieces will have a more difficult time remaining stuck on. Then, once the egg has been peeled, you can simply pour the whole thing out. Because eggshells are unsafe to eat, carefully run your fingers over the egg to make sure no shell pieces remain stuck on. Then, just repeat the process with the rest of the batch.
Some silverware can help, too
If you aren't feeling up to shaking your eggs around to loosen the shells, you could also try using a spoon. First, tap the bottom of the egg against your counter to crack the shell open. Some hand-peeling will still be necessary, but only a little bit at the base. Then, grab a teaspoon from your cutlery drawer.
Carefully slide the spoon in between the egg white and the shell but be careful not to make any indents in the egg. Keep the spoon's curve at the same angle as that of the egg. Then carefully slide it around the egg to crack the rest of the shell, removing it as you go. Once you reach the other end of the egg, it should be completely shell-free.
The next time you need to quickly peel a bunch of hard-boiled eggs, grab a jar and some water to make the process a little bit easier. A little bit of shaking can go a long way to cut down prep time.