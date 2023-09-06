Why You Should Always Taste Chocolate Before Baking With It

Revered by the Aztecs and lauded as a food of the gods, chocolate has come a long way from its bitter roots. Three basic categories of chocolate exist, including white, dark, and milk, but within those are several subcategories spanning everything from blonde to semi-sweet. Tasting the chocolate you use to bake will help you decide which level of sweetness to choose from. Add to that the chocolate's origin (or terroir) — where the cacao in a bar or chip is grown — and you have a world of flavors that all directly impact the outcome of any item you're attempting to bake.

Chocolate connoisseurs spend their days tasting chocolate from around the globe, but you can find the right flavor profile for any recipe by understanding the fundamentals of how chocolate is made and by learning the best way to taste before you bake. From its origin to its texture, chocolate is a complex ingredient that's worth learning more about before attempting that next recipe.